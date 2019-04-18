Editor's Note 

In our 4/20 package this week, calendar editor Emily Dieckman introduces you to Jane Monday, a grandma who is running the Cornucopia kitchen that bakes brownies, candies and more; contributor David J. Del Grande introduces us to Aari Ruben, the owner of the Eastside's Desert Bloom dispensary; and associate editor Jeff Gardner tours the new Glass Geeks showroom on Speedway Boulevard and explains the difference between CBD and THC, and why one is legal and one is not. We've also got the results of this year's Cannabis Bowl and reviews of some of the finer medicinals in our local dispensaries.

Elsewhere in the book: Jeff Gardner looks into how the UA played its part in capturing the first-ever photo of a black hole; Staff reporter Kathleen Kunz previews the upcoming Mother of the Year luncheon hosted by Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse; Columnist Tom Danehy doesn't think President Donald Trump has been totally exonerated by a summary of the Mueller report; arts writer Margaret Regan previews Our Border Town at Tucson High; unpaid intern Briannon Wilfong introduces us to Mdou Moctar ahead of his upcoming show at 191 Toole; movie writer Bob Grimm says Hellboy is an infernally bad time; and we're excited to bring back Vintage Vinyl by onetime Tucsonan and music maven Lee Joseph. Vintage Vinyl will be appearing monthly. We also have, of course, the usual compendium of calendars to let you know what's coming up on our local stages, in our local movie houses and in our local bars and restaurants.

See you in the stars!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI Community Radio, 91.3 FM.