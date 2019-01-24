Editor’s note 

Linda Ray isn't Kidding around when it comes to the local comedy scene. Regular Weekly readers know her as our Laughing Stock columnist, but Linda's commitment to promoting our comics and improv troupes isn't limited to our pages. She's also the driving force behind the Comedy Alliance of Tucson, or CAT, which is dedicated to strengthening and promoting local comedy in all forms. And as part of that initiative, the CAT Comedy 520 LOL Crawl seeks to put all of Tucson's various comedy acts and venues on display in the week to come. Calendar editor Emily Dieckman fills you in on the details of our upcoming comedy festival—and profiles the local scene—in this week's cover story.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Staff reporter Kathleen Kunz takes a look at the proposed "sanctuary city" initiative; Cronkite News reporter Nicole Ludden explains why No More Death volunteers were convicted of misdemeanor charges in federal court after they left water and beans for undocumented immigrants in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge; arts writer Margaret Regan gives you a snapshot of the dazzling Richard Avedon show at the Center for Creative Photography; associate editor Jeff Gardner finds out just what was going on with Duster during that long hiatus ahead of the band's upcoming performance at Club Congress; Chow writer Mark Whittaker shares the buzz about a local honey producer; movie critic Bob Grimm sees right through M. Night Shyamalan's Glass; and in a guest opinion, Jason Makansi offers the idea of a new incentive to encourage people to both savge the planet and save some money. (BTW, the Weekly wants to run more guest opinions this year, so if you've got something to say, reach out to me at jimn@tucsonlocalmedia.com.)

