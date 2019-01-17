Editor's Note 

The Arizona legislature got to work this week, following Gov. Doug Ducey's State of the State address. We've got a much different Legislature this session, with Republicans only holding a narrow majority in both chambers. So it's hardly surprising to hear Gov. Doug Ducey talking a lot more about bipartisanship as the session begins.

There's a lot on the agenda, from finalizing a drought contingency plan to drawing up a budget. I write about the money matters—and the latest on Tucson's mayor race—in this week's Skinny.

Meanwhile, Hamilton is such a sensation right now that most of us will not get a chance to see the actual production any time soon, but a crew of talented Arizona performers are making it possible to see many of the songs performed live at an upcoming show at Rialto Theatre. When I heard about it, I knew there was one person in our office to write this story: production manager and all-around Hamilton fangirl Chelo Grubb. Chelo does a great job of filling you in on the details.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Columnist Tom Danehy muses about sports, music and politics; arts writer Margaret Regan explores a show celebrating the ACLU at downtown's Etherton Gallery; theater writer Sherilyn Forrester checks out Rogue Theatre's production of Much Ado About Nothing; music contributor Eric Swedlund talks with Trombone Shorty ahead of his show as part of the Tucson Jazz Festival; Chow writer Mark Whittaker talks with a local knife maker; Cannabis 520 columnist Nick Meyers fills us in the with latest in the court battle over whether marijuana extracts are legal in Arizona; and there's the usual columns telling you about all the shows and events in Tucson this week—and there's plenety to be had, so check out City Week, XOXO, Nightcrawler, Quick Bites, Reel Indie and all the rest to find out where the fun is.

See you in the smoke-filled back rooms!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM.