Editor's Note 

As 2018 draws to a close, the Weekly is once again doing the year-in-review thing—and as is our wont, Leo W. Banks tips his hat to Esquire's classic "Dubious Achievements" issue. Leo is a longtime Tucson Weekly contributor (and the author of Double Wide, a terrific debut mystery novel winning all sorts of accolades, so do yourself a favor and pick up a copy, if you haven't already) who spends the year clipping all these oddballs stories to bring you our annual recap of the weird and wacky. And a big hand of applause for my old friend and onetime TW art director Hector Acuña, who once again came through with a knockout cover and interior cartoons to accompany Leo's story.

click to enlarge Hector Acuna

Elsewhere in the book this week: new staff reporter Kathleen Kunz looks at the Pima County Board of Supervisors' decision to accept a state grant for border law enforcement; associate editor Jeff Gardner rounds up the top local science stories of the year; Jeff also joins staff reporter Christopher Boan and regular contributor Eric Swedlund to curate 15 essential albums of 2018; web editor Tirion Morris shares a taste of some of the New Year's Eve cocktails that local taverns will be serving (and how to make some at home); arts writer Margaret Regan takes a look at Kate Breakey's earthy show at the Tucson Botanical Gardens; theatre critic Sherilyn Forrester rounds up the best performances of the year; film critic Bob Grimm says a new biopic of Van Gogh paints quite a portrait; Cannabis 520 columnist Nick Meyers remembers the year in weed; and there's plenty more about where to have fun this week, including a few tips for New Year's Eve. And if you missed last week's big NYE guide, it's available at TucsonWeekly.com, so don't make plans without it!

Let's all kick some ass in 2019!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

