Editor's Note 

Ho-ho-ho! The big holiday is barreling toward us like an out-of-control herd of reindeer—and hopefully, y'all have been good enough to expect something nice from the guy in the red suit. (Personally, I suspect I'm on the bubble, so we'll see what Christmas morning brings.)

And, of course, just one week after Christmas comes New Year's Eve, so our calendar and culture team of Jeff Gardner and Emily Dieckman are bringing you all sorts of ideas for how you can ring in 2019, whether it's with revelry downtown or just a mellow early evening show so you can be safely tucked into bed when the clock strikes midnight.

If you're still scrambling to find some last-minute gifts with a local connection, we're here to help! In this edition, we've got roundups of the best books and albums to come out of Southern Arizona this year, so this is your chance to support local writers and artists. And our editorial staff teamed up to provide you with a list of worthwhile nonprofits that help out the working poor in our community—and we explain how a gift to one of those organizations won't cost you dime.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Comedy correspondent Linda Ray tells you why you should get your tickets to the grand Christmas radio play assembled by Dave Fitzsimmons, the treasured cartoonist at the morning daily; columnist Tom Danehy shares some of his favorite books, music, movies and TV shows in 2018; staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz digs into the challenges low-income moms face in finding childcare; Judith Blair urges you to support the UA women's basketball team this season; longtime arts writer Margaret Regan explains what those dancers are doing on a recently widened stretch of Grant Road; movie critic Bob Grimm says Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse weaves an amazing web; and there are all our usual guides to all the fun you can have this week while celebrating the holidays.

Happy Christmas To All, and To All a Good Week!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

