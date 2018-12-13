Editor's Note 

Columnist Brian Smith brings us a Tucson Salvage Christmas story this week after talking with a trio of Salvation Army bell ringers and finding out what they are all about. Be ready for a heartfelt tale of resilience when you get to those pages—and don't forget, when you're out picking up gifts in the next few days, Brian's new book, Tucson Salvage: Tales and Recollections from La Frontera, is now available at finer bookstores everywhere. It's not the right gift for everyone, but you know someone in your life who will love that book.

With each holiday season, we also have a new rendition of The Great Cover Up, which is one of my favorite holiday events. If you don't already know about it, local bands take on the identities national touring acts for half-hour sets of music, with all proceeds going to a worthy nonprofit—and this year, the beneficiaries are our friends at community radio KXCI, 91.3 FM. It takes place next week over three nights at various venues in downtown and associate editor Jeff Gardner has the details in this week's music feature.

Elsewhere this week: We have a book excerpt of Jesse Sensibar's Blood in the Asphalt, a collection of musings on life and death on the highway, accompanied by photos of roadside shrines; new staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz looks ahead at a planned push for criminal justice reform at the Arizona Legislature; arts writer Margaret Regan studies the dark arts being celebrated at MOCA Tucson; theatre critic Sherilyn Forrester says we shouldn't miss ATC's production of The Music Man; Chow writer Mark Whittaker has a cup of joe at Ren Coffeehouse; film critic Bob Grimm is impressed at Roma (which you see at the Loft during its run rather than just staying home and watching on Netflix); Local First's Michael Peel encourages you to shop local this holiday season; our Test Department has a roundup of some great cannabis gifts you can pick up for the cardholders on your holiday shopping list; and there's plenty more going on this week, including your guide to all the holiday fun underway as the big day approaches.

See you at the downtown Christmas parade!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM.