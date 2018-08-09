Editor's Note 

We've been blessed here at Tucson Local Media World Headquarters with seven terrific unpaid interns this summer: Maria Angulo, Ava Garcia, Kathleen B. Kunz, Dylan Reynolds, Dalal Radwan, Marissa Ryan and Tori Tom have done terrific work over the these hot months. They've chased down politicians, looked into issues like childcare and transportation and even visited new beer halls. We're sorry to see them go, but we hope they had a good time and gained some valuable experience. Huge thanks to each and every one of them.

This week, they assisted associate editor Danyelle Khmara with the cover story about some of the wackier moments of the campaign season. And in the next few weeks, we'll have more of their stories about the candidates running for the Arizona Legislature.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Feature writer Jeff Gardner gives a listen to a new solo CD from Joe Peña of Greyhound Soul fame ahead of a record release party at Club Congress this weekend; Arts writer Margaret Regan gets a look at the extraordinary photography show at Etherton Gallery; Chow writer Mark Whittaker finds a great vegan burger; film critic Bob Grimm says Eighth Grade deserves an A-Plus; and there's a bunch more, so start flipping through these pages.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

