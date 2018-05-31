The Tucson Weekly crew brought home more than a half-dozen awards in the Arizona Press Club's annual journalism competition. The winners are a mix of our new staffers and freelancers—staff reporters Danyelle Khmara and Christopher Boan and calendar editor Emily Dieckman—and old veterans Margaret Regan and Brian Smith. You can read about the results, but I'd like to take a moment to say how proud I am to work with the writers and artists who make each edition of the Tucson Weekly possible. It's a great team, and we're just getting started. So stick with us.

It's such a good team, in fact, that I was able to trust them with getting this entire issue into your hands while I headed off for a long break on the west coast of Maui—which is why this week's Editor's Note is shorter than usual. I have a mai tai to get back to.

In this issue: Film critic Bob Grimm looks ahead at what's coming up this summer in the movie theaters (though I doubt anything is going to top Avengers: Infinity War in my geeky heart); one of our new interns Marissa Ryan lets you know about the ongoing push for common-sense gun regulation; music contributor Brett Callwood looks ahead to the upcoming Yardbirds show at downtown's Rialto Theatre; arts writer Margaret Regan puts Davis Dominguez's annual small works show under the microscope, and Lee Allen loafs around with Barrio Bread's Don Guerra. And there it is—or at least I hope there it is, what with me leaving the kids in charge this week.

Oh, and don't forget: We're still accepting nominations from you voters in this year's Best of Tucson competition. Fill out your ballot at TucsonWeekly.com.

See you under the volcano!

–Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor