Editor's Note 

Every year, I tell myself I'm past the point of complaining about a Tucson summer. And then, usually in late August, I get hit by a hot wind when I walk out of an air-conditioned office and I'm right back to bellyaching about how hot it is here.

Hey, we all knew the job was dangerous when we agreed to live here from June until September. But there are advantages to summer, too. You don't have to wait for a table at your favorite café, restaurateurs offer up some sweet specials, the streets are less crowded and the nights are glorious. And there's lots to do, as evidenced by this week's Summer 101 listicle that lays out the best ways to stay cool and be cool. Whether you want to entertain the kids, find a cheap bite or hear live music, there's plenty going on this summer—and a lot of it is even free.

Elsewhere in the book: Staff reporter Danyelle Khmara fills us in on the latest twists in the effort to preserve midtown's Benedictine Monastery as developers work out plans for the property; staff reporter Christopher Boan watches the UA's softball team play their last game at the current incarnation of Hillenbrand Stadium; columnist Tom Danehy bets that the Supreme Court's decision on sports wagering ain't gonna go well; feature writer Jeff Gardner gives a listen to Jacob Acosta's new album Desert Sounds, which seeks to capture the essence of Arizona; arts writer Margaret Regan talks with artist Jessica Drenk, who is finding ways to transform books into works about nature; theatre critic Sherilyn Forrester reviews a vivacious production of Miss Witherspoon; movie critic Bob Grimm enjoys a lively Deadpool; Chow writer Mark Whittaker bites into the steamed burgers at Bestie's; and there's plenty more in the book—which, by the way, also functions as a great source of shade when that sun is beating down on you.

See you in the frozen foods section!

— Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor

Hear Jim Nintzel talk about what's happening in Tucson entertainment on The Frank Show at 9:30 Wednesday mornings on KLPX, 96.1 FM.