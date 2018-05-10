Editor's Note 

Election season is upon us-and near as I can tell, you folks would crawl through a cholla field to cast a ballot this year. So why not warm up by voting in this year's Best of Tucson™?

This is your chance to be heard: Tell us where to find Tucson's best burrito. The best cup of coffee. The best brewpub. The best burger. The best playground. The best hike. Vote early but not often—we'll catch you if you try one of those ballot-stuffing scams.

Here's how the democratic process works this year: You readers can nominate anyone in any category through June 17. (Well, nearly anyone—this is a local election, so we're not counting votes for chain outfits.) We'll then tally those primary results to get the top five nominees in each category. Those top finalists will compete for your votes in a general election that runs through the end of July. And on Oct. 25, we'll announce the winners in our special Best of Tucson™ collector's edition!

To the horror of election-integrity watchdogs, this is a strictly online survey—but I'm told we're protected from Russian trolls, so head over to TucsonWeekly.com and make your voice count!

Meanwhile, here in this week's dead-tree edition: I share some thoughts on the recently concluded legislative session; contributor Vanessa Barchfield tells us the extraordinary success story of Buffalo Exchange; columnist Tom Danehy runs down the virtues of the Beatles and the Stones ahead of the big tribute show this weekend at the historic Rialto Theatre; arts writer Margaret Regan reviews the annual Mujeres Mujeres Mujeres show at downtown gallery Raices Taller 222; music writer Brett Callwood catches up the with Trashcan Sinatras ahead of their upcoming Club Congress show; comedy correspondent Linda Ray talks to funnyman Tim Allen, who'll be at the TCC Music Hall on Saturday May 19th; movie critic Bob Grimm diagnoses Tully as a complicated comedy about post-partum depression; food writer Mark Whittaker is positively tipsy over Thunder Canyon Brewery's kitchen makeover; and there's the usual highlights of the fun to be had all around town in our pages.

Best wishes!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor