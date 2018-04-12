Editor's Note 

A lot of people like to complain that there's nothing to do in Tucson, but this week sure proves them wrong. You've got KFMA Day out at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, the inaugural Fest on Fourth (Avenue), the Marana Bluegrass Festival, the Tucson Poetry Festival and a new spring concert series debuting at Hotel Congress. We've got music acts like David Byrne, Dale Watson and his Lone Stars, Japanese Breakfast, Uriah Heep and the Marshall Tucker Band coming to town. We've got the UA Spring Fling this weekend and the Pima County Fair opening up next Thursday. And that's just scratching the surface on all the great times to be had over the week. I can't say how grateful I am to live in a city with this much going on, or how thankful I am to have staff writer Jeff Gardner, calendar editor Emily Dieckman, XOXO... columnist Xavier Otero and all the contributors who fill this rag up every week with an astonishing array of dynamic events. Get out and have some fun, would ya?

Elsewhere in the book: Staff reporter Danyelle Khmara fills us in on what's happening with the Backpage bust—and the dangers it poses both for sex workers and your own civil liberties; arts writer Margaret Regan fills you in on the latest show of mid-century modernism at the UA Museum of Art; theater critic Sherilyn Forester checks out what's happening at Live Theatre Workshop and Speak the Speech Theatre; movie critic Bob Grimm gives a shout-out to A Quiet Place; food writer Mark Whittaker discovers he was wrong about Indian Twist; and there's a whole bunch more in these pages, so why are you still reading this? Sink into the paper and have some fun!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor