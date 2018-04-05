Editor's Note 

Newspaper legend has it that Boss Tweed, the legendarily corrupt boss of the NYC Democratic political machine known as Tammany Hall in the Civil War era, was angered by the political cartoons drawn by Thomas Nast in Harper's Weekly. The story goes that Tweed once exclaimed: "I don't care a straw for your newspaper articles; my constituents don't know how to read, but they can't help seeing them damned pictures!"

Political cartooning has a long legacy in this biz—so I'm happy to debut a new one: nationally syndicated cartoonist, Clay Jones, in the Weekly with this edition. You'll find the work of Clay Jones on The Skinny's page in our deadtree edition and every day on The Range. Let me know what you think of his work.

To make room in The Skinny, we're moving Rand Carlson's long-running Random Shots cartoon to this very page, as you've probably noticed already. Rand's been doing this gig for more than three decades, and he's an old friend. So I'm thrilled that he'll have a higher profile as a result of the change. (And it's far less likely, on those weeks that The Skinny is on vacation, that we'll forget to include Rand's strip. As I've told Rand on the occasions that it has happened, I'm very sorry and deserve every ounce of his opprobrium. I'm just hoping he doesn't take his wrath out on me in an upcoming cartoon.)

In this week's cover story, Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith tells the story of Andrew "Golden Boy" Perez, a mixed martial arts fighter who made some serious mistakes in his life. The word "gut-wrenching" gets tossed around a lot, but this is a tale that had my stomach in knots as I read it.

More highlights: Staff writer Danyelle Khmara reports on the possibility that the Marana School Board may close down Thornydale Elementary; arts writer Margaret Regan previews Hippie Family Values, a documentary made by local filmmaker Beverly Seckinger about a communal ranch in New Mexico; contributor Isaac Kirkman introduces us to muralist Johanna Martinez; comedy correspondent Linda Ray gives us the lowdown on Unscrewed Theatre's new home; music writer Eric Swedlund listens to local musician Carlos Arzate's new album Camaleón which will have a release party at Club Congress on Friday, April 6; medical marijuana columnist Nick Meyers keeps us current on the weed legislation moving through the Arizona Legislature; food writer Mark Whittaker has a bite at Quesadillas; and movie critic Bob Grimm says Ready Player One is a lame game. Plus, we have the usual columns that guide you to where to rock and roll, find a good bite to eat, see some indie cinema and generally have a good time.

Thanks for reading, and we'll see you in the funny papers.

— Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor