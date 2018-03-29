Editor's Note 

And these children that you spit on

As they try to change their worlds

Are immune to your consultations

They're quite aware of what they're goin' through

—David Bowie

The late Thin White Duke might as well have been talking about the kids who led rallies across our nation to say: "Enough." Enough with kids shot dead in their schools or on their playgrounds or at meetings with their congresswoman. Enough with a half-assed background check system that doesn't stop any bad actor from getting a second-hand gun. Enough with the failure to keep guns out of the hands of the dangerously mentally ill. Enough with jilted boyfriends shooting their exes and disgruntled employees opening fire on their former colleagues. Just enough, already.

The courage of these kids is astonishing and inspiring to behold. And it's disgraceful to watch the right-wing lie machine go to work with allegations that they are just pawns or crisis actors or 50-year-old men posing as high school kids or whatever the BS of the Day is. These kids are quite aware of what they're going through—and they're going to change their worlds. Staff reporter Danyelle Khmara reports from the local march, while staff reporter Jeff Gardner takes a look at Gov. Doug Ducey's proposed Safe Schools plan.

This issue, we're also introducing the first in an irregular series of Tucson Weekly Getaways. Calendar editor Emily Dieckman takes a trip to a ranch-turned-B&B in Aravaipa, where she had a great time. Look for more getaways in the future.

Elsewhere in the book: I talk with Congressman Tom O'Halleran on the latest in D.C.; longtime columnist Tom Danehy celebrates the arrival of spring (and the end of Lent, meaning he can have another box of Popeye's fried chicken); food writer Mark Whittaker has a bite at Don Pedro's Peruvian Bistro; music contributor Brett Callwood catches up with one-time teen heartthrob Tiffany; film critic Bob Grimm didn't enjoy watching giant robots fight giant monsters in Pacific Rim: Uprising; and comedy correspondent Linda Ray previews Pauly Casillas' upcoming show at Hotel Congress. Oh, and The Skinny is back this week, with a note of astonishment that Republican state lawmakers passed a tax increase and a note of resignation that we still have a long road ahead of us before we get a tax hike to fix our streets, thanks to Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller, the wackiest of all local politicians.

In other news: You have until April 1 to vote in our third annual Cannabis Bowl, so hurry up and cast your ballot.

