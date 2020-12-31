Editor's Note: Wrapping Up the Year From Hell

Sure, if you're a major online retailer, this has been a great year (except for all those complaints from employees about PPE, ventilation in the warehouses and the generally crappy working conditions). But most of us have had a really lousy 2020. Too many people remain out of work, too many kids are doing their schoolwork online and too many businesses are struggling to keep their doors open.

At this point, we could all use a laugh—and as we traditionally do in our final issue of the year, Leo W. Banks returns with a subversive look back at 2020 that's guaranteed to bring a smile or two to your face. Leo has been doing this for us (with various co-conspirators) for the better part of three decades and we're delighted to present his list of questionable accomplishments. And a salute to the gang at Esquire for pioneering this kind of thing with their annual Dubious Achievements awards.

We have some other year-in-review stuff this week: Columnist Tom Danehy looks back at his favorite TV shows in 2020, while Cannabis 520 columnist David Abbott looks back at 2020's major weed stories, including the decision by Arizona voters to legalize recreational weed use for adults 21 and over. Meanwhile, staff reporter Nicole Ludden brings us the truly bizarre story of a former Tucson fertility doctor who is being sued for fathering some of his patients' children.

And of course, we bring you the usual Savage Love and astrology columns, the best cartoons in town and other diversions to keep you busy.

Here's to a better 2021 for all us!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

