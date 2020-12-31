Editor's Note: Wrapping Up the Year From Hell

By

Sure, if you're a major online retailer, this has been a great year (except for all those complaints from employees about PPE, ventilation in the warehouses and the generally crappy working conditions). But most of us have had a really lousy 2020. Too many people remain out of work, too many kids are doing their schoolwork online and too many businesses are struggling to keep their doors open.

At this point, we could all use a laugh—and as we traditionally do in our final issue of the year, Leo W. Banks returns with a subversive look back at 2020 that's guaranteed to bring a smile or two to your face. Leo has been doing this for us (with various co-conspirators) for the better part of three decades and we're delighted to present his list of questionable accomplishments. And a salute to the gang at Esquire for pioneering this kind of thing with their annual Dubious Achievements awards.

We have some other year-in-review stuff this week: Columnist Tom Danehy looks back at his favorite TV shows in 2020, while Cannabis 520 columnist David Abbott looks back at 2020's major weed stories, including the decision by Arizona voters to legalize recreational weed use for adults 21 and over. Meanwhile, staff reporter Nicole Ludden brings us the truly bizarre story of a former Tucson fertility doctor who is being sued for fathering some of his patients' children.

And of course, we bring you the usual Savage Love and astrology columns, the best cartoons in town and other diversions to keep you busy.

Here's to a better 2021 for all us!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about the latest on the outbreak and other news at 8:30 Wednesday mornings on The Frank Show on KLPX, 91.1 FM.

Trending

The Year in Weed: In case your memory is hazy, this was the big cannabis news in 2020
Danehy: The year may have been awful but at least we had some great television to watch
One Sick Year: It takes more than a pandemic to get people to stop acting like idiots
One out of every 1,000 Pima County residents has died from COVID-19; Hospitals overwhelmed
Claytoonz: Moo Libel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More

More by Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 30: 5200+ New Cases, 78 Deaths; Hospitals see record number of patients; Pima County under curfew

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 30: 5200+ New Cases, 78 Deaths; Hospitals see record number of patients; Pima County under curfew

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 29: Total Number of AZ COVID Cases Tops 507K; Pima County Death Toll Tops 1K; Hospitals See Record Number of Patients; Pima County Under Curfew

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 29: Total Number of AZ COVID Cases Tops 507K; Pima County Death Toll Tops 1K; Hospitals See Record Number of Patients; Pima County Under Curfew

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Dec. 28: 10,000+ New Cases, 42 New Deaths; Total Number of AZ COVID Cases Tops a Half-Million; Hospitals See Record Number of Patients; Pima County Under Curfew

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Dec. 28: 10,000+ New Cases, 42 New Deaths; Total Number of AZ COVID Cases Tops a Half-Million; Hospitals See Record Number of Patients; Pima County Under Curfew

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, Dec. 24: 7,000+ New Cases, 115 New Deaths; Healthcare Leaders Urge People To Stay Home as Hospitals See Record Number of Patients; Pima County Under Curfew; 6500 Vaccine Shots Delivered Here

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, Dec. 24: 7,000+ New Cases, 115 New Deaths; Healthcare Leaders Urge People To Stay Home as Hospitals See Record Number of Patients; Pima County Under Curfew; 6500 Vaccine Shots Delivered Here
More »

Latest in Editor's Note

Editor's Note: Yes, Arizona There is Santa Clause

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Yes, Arizona There is Santa Clause

Editor’s note: It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like COVID…

By Jim Nintzel

Editor’s note: It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like COVID…

Editor's Note: Lend a Helping Hand

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Lend a Helping Hand

Editor's Note: Sounds of the Season

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Sounds of the Season
More »
More Editor's Note »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

By David Safier

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

By David Safier

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

Make Womb for Daddy

By Jim Nintzel

Make Womb for Daddy

A Real shocker

By Kathleen B. Kunz

Would solar lead to lower energy bills in the future?

Current Issue

December 31, 2020-January 06, 2021

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2020 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation