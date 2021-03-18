Editor's Note: Walking On Sunshine

By

Public records aren't much good if the public can't see them, which happens way too often in government agencies large and small. Every year, the media celebrates Sunshine Week by reminding readers about the importance of government doing its work in the open. As we have done before in recent years, we bring you The Foilies, an award ceremony for the worst responses for requests for information that has been curated by our friends at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. We hope you both enjoy the awards and are outraged by some of the decisions made by government employees.

On a sadder note: Bob Walkup, the Republican who served as mayor from 1999 to 2011, died last week from lung disease. Walkup was an unflagging optimistic about Tucson and I came to have great respect for him and his efforts to make Tucson a better place during his time in office. We remember his legacy on Page 6.

Elsewhere in the issue: Staff reporter Christina Duran updates you on good news about COVID (more people are getting vaccinated) and bad news about COVID (variant strains are spreading in the state); Duran also looks into what's happening with Casa Alitas, the waystation for migrants seeking refugee status, as the Biden administration relaxes the border blockage established by the Trump administration; The Skinny looks at some of the possible candidates who might want to run for Congress now that U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is calling it quits after this term; associate editor Jeff Gardner looks into a proposal by a UA scientists to store a bunch of genetic material from humans, animals and plants on the Moon so we have a secure backup for restarting life on Earth after we screw it all up; columnist Tom Danehy is outraged again by Republican lawmakers; managing editor Austin Counts learns how to make chicken piccata from Anthony 'Rocco' DiGrazia of Rocco's Little Chicago; University of Arizona intern Madison Beal celebrates a big award for the owners of Medicine Man Gallery; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at efforts to legalize cannabis for medical use to treat autism; and there's lots more throughout the book for you to enjoy, so start turning the pages, already!

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about all things Tucson Weekly at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays during The Frank Show on 96.1 FM, KLPX.

Trending

Kirkpatrick Calls It Quits: Congresswoman Won’t Seek Another Term in 2022
Moon Shot: UA Researchers Propose ‘Lunar Ark’ for Global Survival
Claytoonz: Follow The Drip
Rocco's Piccata: American Take On Standard Italian Recipe Gets A Little Better Thanks To Tucson’s Favorite Chicagoan Chef And A Batch of Meyer Lemons
Crowded House: Casa Alitas Faces Increased Pressure As More Migrants Seek Refugee Status
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More

More by Jim Nintzel

Kirkpatrick Calls It Quits: Congresswoman Won’t Seek Another Term in 2022

By Jim Nintzel

Kirkpatrick Calls It Quits: Congresswoman Won’t Seek Another Term in 2022

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, March 17: AZ hits a million vaccinations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, March 17: AZ hits a million vaccinations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, March 16: Cases continue downward trend; Pima County hits 2,300 deaths; UK, Brazilian variants are in AZ; Supplies remain limited but here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, March 16: Cases continue downward trend; Pima County hits 2,300 deaths; UK, Brazilian variants are in AZ; Supplies remain limited but here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, March 15: Cases Continue Downward Trend; Pima County Hits 2,300 deaths; UK, Brazilian Variants Are in AZ; Supplies Remain Limited but Here’s How To Set Up Vaccine Appointments, COVID Tests

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, March 15: Cases Continue Downward Trend; Pima County Hits 2,300 deaths; UK, Brazilian Variants Are in AZ; Supplies Remain Limited but Here’s How To Set Up Vaccine Appointments, COVID Tests
More »

Latest in Editor's Note

Editor's Note: One Year Later

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: One Year Later

Editor's Note: Getting Lit

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Getting Lit

Editor's Note: Hello and Goodbye Again

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Hello and Goodbye Again

Editor's Note: Creative Class

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Creative Class
More »
More Editor's Note »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

By David Safier

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

By David Safier

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

Make Womb for Daddy

By Jim Nintzel

Make Womb for Daddy

A Real shocker

By Kathleen B. Kunz

Would solar lead to lower energy bills in the future?

Current Issue

March 18-24

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation