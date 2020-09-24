Editor's Note: Virtual Pride 

Every fall, the local LGBT community gathers for a Pride celebration. (Many communities do this in June, in observance of New York City's Stonewall riots, but here in Tucson, we wait for cooler weather.) This year's Pride event will be a virtual one, as a big gathering still doesn't make a lot of sense with the current spread of virus. In this week's cover package, calendar editor Emily Dieckman looks at how the LGBT community has been coping with the pandemic and associate editor Jeff Gardner has the details on upcoming Pride events.

Meanwhile, staff reporter Kathleen Kunz brings us two stories about the impacts of coronavirus. In one, a schoolteacher and his family have found themselves homeless because of the virus; in another, UA President Robert Robbins continues to crack down on students who just can't stop partying despite the high rate of COVID transmission on campus.

With fall's cooler weather on the way, outdoor dining is looking a lot more attractive. In recent weeks, downtown restaurants have been expanding their patios and otherwise preparing to reopen with new health protocols in place. Managing editor Austin Counts looks at how downtown Tucson is preparing for an Oct. 1 reopening.

The Skinny this week looks at how Sen. Martha McSally is pushing to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court before the November election. Looks like McSally must recognize that voters aren't warming to her, so she's gotta do Trump's bidding before she loses her Senate seat.

We also have the usual comics, columns, puzzles and more in the book this week, so dig in and visit us at TucsonWeekly.com for more.

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

