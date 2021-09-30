Editor's Note: Viral Sensation

By

When tattoo artist Wesley Owens’ first-grade daughter had to stay home after close contact with a fellow student who tested positive for COVID, he decided to let her tattoo a heart on his leg. (And yeah, it hurt.) He posted the video to TikTok; in the last few weeks, it’s gotten more than 30 million views.

But Owens’ story is way deeper than a viral video. As Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith writes in this week’s cover story, he’s an Iraq war vet and Louisiana native who relocated to Tucson after one too many hurricanes. He’s also a single dad raising his daughter Adeline, and it’s his love for her that has helped put him on a better path. As Brian says in the column, he wears his heart on his leg, permanently tattooed by his little girl. 

Elsewhere in this week’s issue: Columnist Tom Danehy thinks it’s time that Alabama updates its constitution; The Skinny looks at Gov. Doug Ducey’s big loss in court this week over mask mandates; film critic Bob Grimm blesses the new Tammy Faye Bakker biopic; staff reporter Alexandra Pere explains why you should check out this week’s Tucson Film and Music Festival; Xavier Omar Otero tells us where to rock all week; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at the slow pace of expungement of marijuana offenses in Pima County; and, as usual, there’s plenty more to explore in our pages, so sink in and enjoy!


Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor


Catch Nintz talking about all the fun stuff to do in Tucson at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays during the World Famous Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM.

