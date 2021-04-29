Editor's Note: The times, They Are A-Changin'

By

times_media_group_publications.jfif

Tucson Weekly founder Doug Biggers, who launched this paper way back in 1984, told me a long time ago that the only constant in the newspaper biz is change.

He got that right. In the three decades I've been working around here in various roles, it's been my great pleasure to work with a long line of kick-ass journalists, photographers and artists. Together, we've hounded politicians, interviewed rock stars, chased after space robots, shamed scoundrels, been hassled by The Man and basically had more fun than should be legal. Some former colleagues remain good friends and others curse my name—it's all part of the gig as the changes roll by.

Another big change was announced last week. Tucson Weekly and its sister publications in the Tucson Local Media empire have a new owner: Times Publications, which publishes more than two dozen weeklies, mostly in Maricopa County. Most of their publications are more akin to the community papers that we now publish on the north and west sides. But the new owners tell us they want us to keep doing what we're doing right here, so that's what you can expect us to do.

In the paper this week, staff writer Christina Duran fills you in on the latest on COVID's persistent spread in Pima County; managing editor Austin Counts explains why the Pima County Attorney's Office is unlikely to file any charges related to a shooting at a Marana shopping mall; The Skinny looks at how Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy got hoodwinked by a bogus study on face masks; columnist Tom Danehy shares his thoughts on the "audit" (or, as some are calling it, the "fraudit") of the 2020 election underway in Maricopa County; calendar editor Emily Dieckman shares some pandemic-safe and fun things to do this week; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at some of the loco weed legislation at the state Capitol; and we've got restaurant news, a Bisbee travel feature, horoscopes, sex advice, Tucson's best comics and all the other usual features that keep you coming back every week. Despite our cover, we don't actually have the latest swimsuit models in our pages, but we do a have look at post-pandemic fashion for those of you emerging from a year of sweatpants and T-shirts.

Stay safe out there—this pandemic ain't over yet.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about the latest on the outbreak and other news at 8:30 Wednesday mornings on The Frank Show on KLPX, 91.1 FM.

Trending

Showdown at the shopping mall: No charges expected following shooting at Arizona Pavilions
Fabric of the community: Pandemic puts the squeeze on fashion industry, but local shops remain part of the fabric of the community
Weed Limit: Pot prohibitionists regurgitate tired tropes from the bygone days of the War on Drugs
Claytoonz: Eat More Fox Lies
City Week: Weekly Picks
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More

More by Jim Nintzel

The Skinny: County Supervisor Christy Cites Bogus Study in Effort To Lift Pima’s Mask Mandate

By Jim Nintzel

Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy: “Certainly if a big box store like Walmart with its hundreds of thousands of square feet and hundreds of employees and thousands of customers going through on a weekly if not daily basis, certainly a mom-and-pop restaurant with a 30 or 40 seating capacity in a dining room can replicate similar safety features and operations to allow them to remain in business."

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, April 28: CDC says vaccinated people can skip masks in outdoors; Walk-ins welcome at UA vax POD, other locations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, April 28: CDC says vaccinated people can skip masks in outdoors; Walk-ins welcome at UA vax POD, other locations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, April 27: AZ cases top 860K; J&J vax back in use; Officials confront vaccine hesitancy; Walk-ins welcome at UA, other locations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, April 27: AZ cases top 860K; J&amp;J vax back in use; Officials confront vaccine hesitancy; Walk-ins welcome at UA, other locations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, April 26: County working with FEMA on new vax sites; Walk-ins welcome at UA vax POD, other locations; Mask ordinance remains in place in Pima County; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, April 26: County working with FEMA on new vax sites; Walk-ins welcome at UA vax POD, other locations; Mask ordinance remains in place in Pima County; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments
More »

Latest in Editor's Note

Editor's Note: Plant in Peril

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Plant in Peril

Editor's Note: Happy 4/20

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Happy 4/20

Editor's Note: So Close

By Jim Nintzel

Katherine and Ned Sutton in their backyard.

Editor's Note: Now Hear This

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Now Hear This
More »
More Editor's Note »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

By David Safier

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

By David Safier

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

Make Womb for Daddy

By Jim Nintzel

Make Womb for Daddy

A Real shocker

By Kathleen B. Kunz

Would solar lead to lower energy bills in the future?

Current Issue

Apr 29 - May 05

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation