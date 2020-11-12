Editor's Note: The Dust Settles 

I can't say I ever expected to see Arizona elect two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in my lifetime. But after last week, that's where we stand, as former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly won his campaign against appointed U.S. Sen. Martha McSally. He'll join Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in Washington, who also defeated McSally. Meanwhile, McSally will go down in history as the candidate who lost both of Arizona's Senate seats to Democrats. Given that it had been three decades since a Democrat had won a Senate seat in Arizona, that's quite an accomplishment.

Although all the votes have yet to be counted in Arizona, it also appears as if Democrat Joe Biden is going to win Arizona's 11 Electoral College votes. If Biden's lead holds, then it'll be the first time a Democrat has won here since Bill Clinton took the Grand Canyon State in 1996.

But Republicans are holding onto control of the Arizona Legislature and will control the Arizona Corporation Commission going into the new year, so while Arizona might be a shade of purple, it ain't blue yet. And with redistricting on the horizon and a Democrat in the White House, Democrats may see this as a high-water mark for a while.

Elsewhere in the book: Arizona's COVID cases are skyrocketing again. Staff reporter Nicole Ludden brings you the latest on Pima County's numbers and explains why the Tucson Unified School District postponed plans to return to the classroom this week; columnist Tom Danehy reflects on the election; Cannabis 520 columnist David Abbott looks at the impact of the passage of Prop 207, which will legalize recreational use of marijuana by adults; arts writer Margaret Regan looks at Ballet Tucson's new series of pop-up performances; calendar editor Emily Dieckman looks at some safe ways to have fun outside of reading a book or watching Netflix; and there's our usual collection of columns, cartoons and puzzles to keep you busy.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

