Editor's Note: The Cancer Battle 

For the last several years, Tucson Weekly and our fellow Tucson Local Media publications have put a special focus on the battle against breast cancer in October. It's the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer in Arizona, with Brittney Conklin of the American Cancer Society estimating that more than 5,600 people will be diagnosed with the disease and that roughly 900 people will die. Almost everyone knows someone who has been touched by it. (My mom was a breast cancer survivor who was fortunate to have a good three decades of life following her successful treatment.)

In our special section this week, calendar editor Emily Dieckman looks at how some women are choosing to have faux nipples tattooed on their reconstructed breasts after surgery, while staff reporter Nicole Ludden explores how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected cancer treatments and screenings.

In other news: Early voting for the 2020 election begins this week, with a record number of Pima County's roughly 614,000 voters requesting ballots by mail. The Pima County Recorder's Office said last week it was set to send 472,717 ballots to voters, including 447,774 voters who are on the county's Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) and nearly 25,000 voters who have requested a ballot in this election but have not joined the PEVL. The Recorder's Office has also sent 3,666 ballots to overseas voters, including members of the military. More than 1,000 of those ballots had been returned as of last week.

To request an early ballot, call the Recorder's Office at 520-724-4330 or visit recorder.pima.gov/ballotbymailrequst. The deadline to request an early ballot is Friday, Oct. 23.

And while the deadline to register to vote was originally set for earlier this week, a federal judge has extended the deadline to Oct. 23. That decision could still be overturned, so if you're not registered yet, you'd better do it soon.

With early voting starting this week, we also bring you profiles of the two candidates for the Pima County Recorder's Office.

And there's lots more in this issue, including updates about the coronavirus, a calendar of pandemic-safe things to do, a look at the downtown reopening and much more. Read all about it!

— Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

