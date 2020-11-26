Editor's Note: Thanks to Give 

Thanksgiving, for me, has usually been about gathering with family to sit down for a feast. But this is a different and weird Thanksgiving (even weirder than that one year I just stayed on the couch and watched the Twilight Zone marathon). With the skyrocketing number of COVID cases, health experts are urging us to celebrate with our immediate family, so that's my plan this year, although I hope to drop by the homes of some family members for brief and physically distanced greetings.

Despite this cursed virus, there's still plenty to be thankful for—my wife and kids remain healthy. My team here at Tucson Weekly continues to amaze me with the work they do, week in and week out. And I have a giant thanks to give to the healthcare workers out there who are working overtime to care for the sick under far less than ideal circumstances, as well as teachers who are giving it their all to keep kids learning, even if it's over Zoom.

In our cover story this week, columnist Tom Danehy looks at how Tohono O'odham Community College cut its basketball team, even though it had become a cultural phenomenon on the reservation. And in his column, Tom talks about not only being thankful this Thanksgiving, but also being aghast, puzzled, curious and a range of other emotions.

Elsewhere in the book: Staff reporter Nicole Ludden brings you more grim statistics about COVID-19 as it spreads throughout our community; Cannabis 520 columnist David Abbott tells us how plans are coming along to test cannabis to make sure it's free from mold, pesticides and other buzzkills; longtime arts writer Margaret Regan previews the upcoming virtual Open Studio Tours; and calendar editor Emily Dieckman runs through some of the physically distant fun you can still have in our town.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Stay safe!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about the latest on the outbreak and other news at 9:30 Wednesday mornings on The Frank Show on KLPX, 91.1 FM.