Editor's Note: Take Your Best Shot

By

Last week, the New York Times had a story that suggested, thanks to vaccine hesitancy, we may not be able to vanquish COVID-19. Instead, the disease may continue to circulate at low levels "for generations." It's a chilling thought.

This week, staff reporter Christina Duran sinks into the efforts that federal and local officials are taking to transition from big, centralized vaccination Points of Distribution to smaller mobile units that are going into neighborhoods in order to get more needles into arms. It's not just a matter of protecting those who are vaccinated; unless we get the vaccine into enough people, the virus will stick around and mutate. As Dr. Richard Carmona, the former surgeon general and leader of a taskforce to combat COVID on campus, puts it: "The fact is the longer this virus is alive around the world the more it's going to circulate. The more it will mutate, and eventually will mutate to a virus that could cause some significant problems. There is a scientific reason that we want to encourage the whole world to be vaccinated, and as a humanitarian issue as well. But for the self-preservation of mankind, everybody needs to get vaccinated."

If you haven't already signed up for a shot, please consider doing so. There are plenty of doses to go around.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff writer Duran also reports on why Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to spend $10 million next year on early childhood education programs, as well as U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly's recent tour of the Rialto Theatre in support of grants for shuttered venue operators; columnist Tom Danehy pens some open letters; The Skinny audits the "audit" of the 2020 election underway in Maricopa County; UA School of Journalism intern Madison Beal looks at an initiative effort to raise Tucson's minimum age to $15 an hour; associate editor Jeff Gardner gives a listen to a new album from Keith Allen Dennis; calendar editor Emily Dieckman brings you pandemic-safe events if you're ready to get out of your house; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott has more advice for those who want to grow their own cannabis; and we have plenty more in the book, so dig in and enjoy yourself.

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what to do this week in Tucson and the news of the day at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays during The World-Famous Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM.

Trending

Take a Shot! Local health officials work to overcome vaccine hesitancy
Cultivation Community: The Guys at Green Lady can help you grow your own
City Week: Weekly Picks
Claytoonz: Foxitus
Danehy: Tom has a few things to say to the TCC vaccine team, U.S. Sen. Sinema and State Sen. Michelle Udall
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More

Latest in Editor's Note

Editor's Note: Guitar Hero

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Guitar Hero

Editor's Note: The Times, They Are A-Changin'

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: The Times, They Are A-Changin'

Editor's Note: Plant in Peril

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Plant in Peril

Editor's Note: Happy 4/20

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Happy 4/20
More »
More Editor's Note »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

By David Safier

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

By David Safier

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

Make Womb for Daddy

By Jim Nintzel

Make Womb for Daddy

A Real shocker

By Kathleen B. Kunz

Would solar lead to lower energy bills in the future?

Current Issue

May 13-19

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation