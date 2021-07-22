Editor's Note: Sweet Lemmon

If you ask me, the worst non-pandemic disaster in Tucson last year was the Bighorn Fire, which scorched roughly 120,000 acres atop our beloved Mount Lemmon and the surrounding Santa Catalinas. Thankfully, however, the community of Summerhaven was spared, thanks to lessons learned from the Aspen Fire back in 2003, and our sky island is already showing signs of bouncing back. This week, contributor Emma Brocato looks at how preparations before the fire helped save Summerhaven, while Rae Johnson of Cronkite News Service digs into how the plants and critters are coming back.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Christina Duran reports on how Gov. Doug Ducey is telling local schools that they can't tell students who have been exposed to COVID to quarantine for two weeks, despite that being the very advice the districts received from Ducey's Department of Health (and the governor's ill-considered push to spread COVID in schools comes as cases are again on the rise); contributor Austin Counts previews a matchup of MMA fighters who will meet this weekend at the Rialto Theatre, which is hosting its first live event since March 2020; food writer Matt Russell gets a taste of El Charro's summer specials; movie critics Bob Grimm says Joe Bell is a tough trudge; managing editor Jeff Gardner talks with local musician Sophia Rankin about her new album, and author Larry Bird about his fascinating new book on saguaro iconography; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott talks to some UA scientists about that "entourage effect" we hear about when our local dispensaries are making their marijuana extract; and there's plenty more, including Emily Dieckman's City Week to guide you through the week, Free Will Astrology to guide you through your life and Savage Love to guide you in the bedroom. Plus, you'll find comics and puzzles and a look at Reid Park Zoo's wild dogs, so settle in and peruse these pages.

Last but far from least: The second round of Best of Tucson®: Legends of the West is here! Visit TucsonWeekly.com to vote for your favorite local businesses through Sept. 1!

