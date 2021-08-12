Editor's Note: Surfing the Airwaves

Tucson Salvage Columnist Brian Smith is back on the cover this week with a profile of David LaRussa, whose voice may be familiar with longtime Tucsonans. LaRussa has been a presence on local radio stations, starting with KWFM in its independent glory days in the late '70s and continuing with stints at KLPX and KUAZ-FM. He's a walking musical encyclopedia who has turned people onto all kinds of music over the years and you can hear him these days for an hour a week on community radio station KXCI, 91.3 FM. Brian's profile tells how LaRussa grew up loving music and how he has surfed the airwaves off and on ever since.

Elsewhere in the book: Staff reporter Christina Duran digs into the latest on COVID, including the ongoing battles over masking and the efforts to prevent eviction for people who are affected by the virus, which is spreading rapidly across the state, mostly among the unvaccinated; The Skinny looks at how the dust settled after last week's primary election; longtime arts writer Margaret Regan looks at how a trio of downtown galleries are surviving after a year and a half of COVID; movie critic Bob Grimm says the latest Suicide Squad flick is one of the best things DC films has put out, due in large part to the director; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott takes a tour of an eastside cannabis social club; and we've got all the usual features our readers love scattered throughout the book.

A final note: The race is on to crown winners in Best of Tucson®! Cast your ballot before Sept. 1 at TucsonWeekly.com.

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

