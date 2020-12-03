Editor's Note: Sounds of the Season

If you ask me, the upcoming merry little Christmas is less "hang a shining star on the highest bough" and more "we'll have to muddle through somehow." It seems the (nearly) original lyrics of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" have never been more relevant in my lifetime.

While next year all our troubles will be out of sight (hopefully), there's still joy to be found this season. And some of that joy comes to us from local musicians. Our friends in Calexico are dropping a holiday album this week that mixes their signature sound with some classic carols and includes covers from the likes of John Lennon and Tom Petty. And associate editor Jeff Gardner runs down a dozen albums from local musicians, who could really use your support when you're crafting that gift list. You know what to do.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Nicole Ludden fills you in on a report from the UA COVID team that warns Pima County has little time to put in place a stay-at-home order to avert an overload of area hospitals; managing editor Austin Counts introduces you to a new midtown restaurant; Cannabis 520 columnist David Abbott looks at how our local jurisdictions are preparing for the forthcoming recreational cannabis dispensaries; and calendar editor Emily Dieckman brings you a list of pandemic-safe ways to get out of the house—though we do recommend you keep your distance from each other and wear that damn mask.

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

