Editor's Note: Simply the worst

While he’s skilled at Old West cosplay, State Rep. Mark Finchem is a terrible lawmaker. He indulges in nutty conspiracies, he spreads lies, he embraces fringe legal theories and he has little respect for the basic institutions of government—such as the separation of powers in the three branches of government—unless they suit his purposes.

It’s bad enough he serves in the Arizona Legislature. But now Finchem—who has been peddling bogus election fraud BS since the 2020 election—wants to run our elections as Arizona Secretary of State (which would also put him next in line as governor of Arizona). There’s zero chance that Finchem—whether he’s delusional or just willing to lie in support of the Big Lie—would administer elections fairly.

Contributor Jake Dean lays out the case against Finchem in this week’s cover story. It’s a disturbing read when you realize just out of touch with reality the Oro Valley lawmaker is.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith talks with chef who has pulled his life together after a few prison stints; staff reporter Alexandra Pere gives you some ideas about how you can help needy families out during the holiday season; Jeremy Duda of the Arizona Mirror looks at the trouble facing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as she seeks the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022; Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick calls on Republicans to join with Democrats on good-faith budget negotiations; columnist Tom Danehy recalls some of his favorite short stories and muses about whether kids should be reading The Bible in public schools; calendar editor Emily Dieckman celebrates Gaslight Theatre’s holiday production of Elf’d; arts writer Margaret Regan takes in an exploration of injustice now on display at PCC’s Bernal Gallery; XOXO columnist Xavier Otero tells you about all the live music you can hear this week, including holiday concerts, Lindsey Buckingham, Tito Puente Jr and a few holiday concerts; and there’s plenty more in our pages, so dig in and give us a read.

Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor

