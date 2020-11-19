Editor's Note: Shop Local 

with covid cases rising across the state—and the country—the holidays are certainly going to look different this year. Health officials are urging us to avoid big gatherings so that our celebratory parties don't become super-spreader events. Many of our favorite Christmas events—moments such as strolling through Winterhaven—have been cancelled. And with so many of our fellow Tucsonans out of work, it seems that cheer is in short supply.

But that doesn't mean we can't still have a fun holiday. In this week's Holidaze insert, we share some ideas about where to shop and how to bring some happiness to strangers through gifts for those who have little this holiday season. Please shop local and help those small businesses that have taken a terrible hit this year.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Nicole Ludden has the details about the Supreme Court weighing a case against the Affordable Care Act, and catches up with Rex Scott, a Democrat who pulled off an upset victory in his race for the Pima County Board of Supervisors; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith introduces us to Lynda Hudman, who has dedicated her life to raising kids abandoned by others; UA Journalism School intern Quinn McVeigh catches up with former Tucson Weekly contributor Dave Devine, who has written a new book, Historic Tales of Territorial Tucson: 1854-1912; another of our UA Journalism School interns, Madison McCormick, previews this week's outdoor short film fest at The Loft Cinema; Cannabis 520 columnist David Abbott looks at how prosecutors are giving up cases of marijuana possession after voters legalized marijuana use by adults; and calendar editor Emily Dieckman offers some safe activities if you are going stir-crazy inside your house. Plus we have details about where to order a Thanksgiving dinner if you don't feel like cooking, Savage Love columnist Dan Savage has some advice about improving your sex life and Rob Brezsny predicts your future in his poetic horoscope. Plus, cartoons, puzzles and more in our pages!

Stay safe out there!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

