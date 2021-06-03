Editor's Note: Shelter from the storm

By

With temperatures rising, it's getting increasingly challenging to live without shelter in Tucson—and that's without addressing the challenges of the novel coronavirus. This week, UA student Davina Dobbins brings us a story about how some folks, motivated by their Christian faith and a desire to help others, have embraced a Sunday WORKship session to provide food, medical aid, clothing and other aid to those on the streets. Dobbins looks at how they've kept up their good work despite having to make adjustments thanks to the pandemic.

Elsewhere in this issue: Associate editor Jeff Gardner talks to Dr. Joe Gerald, who spent the last year tracking the spread of COVID in Arizona, about why he won't be doing weekly reports anymore; The Skinny looks at the pressure to cut taxes for Arizona's wealthiest residents while cities and towns are left holding the bag; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith profiles Dar Darboslavic, a woman who stands tall despite all the world hurls at her; calendar editor Emily Dieckman lets you know where to have some fun this week; cinema critic Bob Grimm returns to our pages for the first time since the pandemic closed movie theaters, making some noise about A Quiet Place II; arts writer Margaret Regan brings a female gaze to Raices Taller Gallery's annual Mujeres, Mujeres, Mujeres exhibit, which can be seen online this year; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott takes a look at concerns about the rules regarding "social equity" licenses for cannabis dispensaries; and we've got more stories about what health experts say is safe to do as more people get vaccinated, a new album by local musician Brian Berggoetz, Tucson's best sex advice and horoscopes, our usual collection of comics and puzzles and all that jazz.

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

Hear Jim Nintzel talk about what to do for fun in this burg at 9:30 Wednesday mornings during the World Famous Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM.

Trending

Female Gaze: This year’s Mujeres, Mujeres, Mujeres exhibit tackles old injustices in a virtual gallery
Threadbare suit: Lawmaker threatens legal action against recall proponents
Ruled Out: Draft of Social Equity Rules Hits Sour Note With Pot Activists
Flattening the Curve, Finally: UA COVID researcher: ‘We’re past the worst of it in Arizona’
City Week: Weekly Picks
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More

Latest in Editor's Note

Editor's Note: Setting the Stage

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Setting the Stage

Editor's Note: Take Your Best Shot

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Take Your Best Shot

Editor's Note: Guitar Hero

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Guitar Hero

Editor's Note: The Times, They Are A-Changin'

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: The Times, They Are A-Changin'
More »
More Editor's Note »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

Make Womb for Daddy

By Jim Nintzel

Make Womb for Daddy

A Real shocker

By Kathleen B. Kunz

Would solar lead to lower energy bills in the future?

Slam-Dunk Sisterhood

By Jim Nintzel

Slam-Dunk Sisterhood

Editor's Note: Be Best

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Be Best

Current Issue

June 03-09

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation