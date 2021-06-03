Editor's Note: Shelter from the storm

With temperatures rising, it's getting increasingly challenging to live without shelter in Tucson—and that's without addressing the challenges of the novel coronavirus. This week, UA student Davina Dobbins brings us a story about how some folks, motivated by their Christian faith and a desire to help others, have embraced a Sunday WORKship session to provide food, medical aid, clothing and other aid to those on the streets. Dobbins looks at how they've kept up their good work despite having to make adjustments thanks to the pandemic.

Elsewhere in this issue: Associate editor Jeff Gardner talks to Dr. Joe Gerald, who spent the last year tracking the spread of COVID in Arizona, about why he won't be doing weekly reports anymore; The Skinny looks at the pressure to cut taxes for Arizona's wealthiest residents while cities and towns are left holding the bag; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith profiles Dar Darboslavic, a woman who stands tall despite all the world hurls at her; calendar editor Emily Dieckman lets you know where to have some fun this week; cinema critic Bob Grimm returns to our pages for the first time since the pandemic closed movie theaters, making some noise about A Quiet Place II; arts writer Margaret Regan brings a female gaze to Raices Taller Gallery's annual Mujeres, Mujeres, Mujeres exhibit, which can be seen online this year; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott takes a look at concerns about the rules regarding "social equity" licenses for cannabis dispensaries; and we've got more stories about what health experts say is safe to do as more people get vaccinated, a new album by local musician Brian Berggoetz, Tucson's best sex advice and horoscopes, our usual collection of comics and puzzles and all that jazz.

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

Hear Jim Nintzel talk about what to do for fun in this burg at 9:30 Wednesday mornings during the World Famous Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM.