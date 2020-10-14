Editor's Note: Shameless Self Promotion 

I'm excited to announce that Tucson Weekly brought home seven awards in this year's Arizona Press Club competition.

Associate editor Jeff Gardner won a first place award in the science writing category among community papers for his story about autonomous trucking in Southern Arizona. Judge Lisa M. Krieger, Pulitzer finalist and science writer at the Mercury News, said Gardner's work was a "thorough and comprehensive look at the introduction of autonomous vehicles in the world of trucking." Gardner also won second place in the community political reporting category for his story on the Trump administration's efforts to build a border wall across the San Pedro River, Southern Arizona's last free-flowing river.

Brian Smith, who pens the Tucson Salvage column, won three awards. He took first place statewide in the personality profile category for "Requiem for a Dream," about artist Alvaro Enciso, who places handmade crosses in the desert to mark places where migrant bodies have been found. Smith took first place in the community personality profile category for "Step by Step," a profile of Marquez "Quezzy" Johnson, who teaches children dance moves at DansWest.

Calendar editor Emily Dieckman took second place in the community personality profile category and third place honors in community social issues reporting category.

Congratulations also go to our new staff reporter, Nicole Ludden, who won second place in the statewide immigration reporting category, for the work she did with ASU's Cronkite News Service.

In the book this week: Cannabis 520 columnist David Abbott gives you the buzz on Prop 207, the proposition on this year's ballot that would legalize recreational marijuana; staff reporter Ludden tells you what's happening with TUSD's latest plan to return to the classroom; columnist Tom Danehy looks at whether Catholics should support presidential hopeful Joe Biden; managing editor Austin Counts looks at the trouble that's been brewing for Viva Coffee House; longtime arts writer Margaret Regan checks out Tucson Museum of Art's Arizona Bienniel; Dieckman shines a light on Gaslight's new outdoor production; and there's plenty more to keep you busy in our pages.

Thanks for reading and stay safe!

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

