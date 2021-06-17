Editor's Note: Senior support

Over the last year, THE pandemic was especially cruel to seniors. Not only was COVID-19 more deadly to older Arizonans, but stay-at-home directives and other coronavirus restrictions meant many seniors were cut off from their social life and even visits with family. Home health services—the folks who help care for seniors so they can remain in their own homes as they age rather than needing to move into an assisted-living facility—also struggled to provide services. This week's special section looks at some of those challenges and includes a listing of resources to aid the older residents in our community.

Elsewhere in the book this week: staff reporter Christina Duran looks at THIRST for Humanity, a virtual art exhibit whose proceeds will benefit humanitarian aid organizations such as No More Deaths and Casa Alitas, which serves as a waystation for the refugees who are seeking asylum in the United States; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith spends some time with a homeless man trying to get by in the Tucson summer; food writer Matt Russell takes a look at the Crudo raw food bar at Flora's Market Run, which has recently opened in the old Rincon Market space; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at an upcoming clinic designed to help people clear their record of past marijuana offenses; calendar editor Emily Dieckman tells you about things to do in our town, even in these sizzling summer days; sex columnist Dan Savage answers questions from his European readers, ooh-la-la; and, of course, we have the usual collections of cartoons, columns and other diversions to keep your busy as you flip through our pages.

One more important note: Best of Tucson® voting is underway, so head over to TucsonWeekly.com and cast your ballot for your favorite people, places and things in this town. We can't do it without you!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

