Editor's Note: Screen Time

Every October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tucson Weekly joins with its sister papers in the Tucson Local Media empire to bring a special focus to a disease that will affect nearly 6,000 Arizona women and their families in 2021.

Fortunately, the treatment for breast cancer has come a long way, although the American Cancer Society estimates the cancer will kill nearly 900 women in the state this year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, being treated for cancer has been even more challenging than usual. Contributor Emily Dieckman talks with women who had to be extra-cautious during chemotherapy because the procedure takes such a toll on their immune system. Plus, at times, they couldn’t bring family to the appointments for support. But they nonetheless found help thanks to Cancer Conquerors, a support group that lets women share their stories and work out to rebuild their strength.

Another important key to fighting breast cancer is early detection through screening. But with the novel coronavirus outbreak, many people have put off those screenings. Carol Roder of the American Cancer Society explains why it’s so important to catch the disease early and start treatment.

Finally, Tucson Local Media health columnist Mia Smitt examines the different kinds of breast cancer as well as various treatment options. Bottom line: If you’ve put off your breast cancer screening—or any cancer screenings or health appointments—it’s time to get back on track.

Elsewhere in the paper this week: Tom Danehy shares some stories from newspapers from across the USA; The Skinny examines the positions of Senate GOP candidates on abortion rights; movie critic Bob Grimm says The Many Saints of Newark doesn’t live up to The Sopranos; arts writer Margaret Regan previews this weekend’s concert of Celtic music; Xavier Omar Otero previews many of the other concerts happening this week; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at a new Senate bill aimed at helping veterans who use medical marijuana; and we have plenty more in our pages, including your guide to fun in City Week, lots of cartoons and plenty of other diversions to keep you busy flipping our pages.

Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor





