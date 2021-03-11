Editor's Note: One Year Later

It's hard to believe that a year has gone by since the first positive COVID test here in Pima County. Since then, more than 16,000 of our fellow Arizonans have died, our healthcare system has been pushed to the edge twice, our kids have been attending schools via Zoom, our favorite restaurants have struggled, too many of our neighbors have lost their jobs, our favorite clubs and theaters have gone dark and the list goes on.

This week, we look back on COVID's toll. I write about what we've seen over the last year and where things now stand as cases decline and local and state officials start lifting restrictions. Associate editor Jeff Gardner looks at what we might see next. Longtime columnist Tom Danehy looks at the impact on sports. And staff reporter Nicole Ludden talks to a local ICU nurse about what he's seen on the night shift.

Elsewhere in the book: Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith introduces us to Frank Capanear, a Tucsonan scraping out a life on the northside; I remember legendary local banker Michael Hard, my father-in-law who died last week; The Skinny catches up on some more oddball legislation; managing editor Austin Counts fills us in on a benefit album to help local rock 'n' roller Al Foul, who is battling cancer; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at how Tucson is trying to update codes to allow for larger dispensaries; and you'll find the smutty sex column, poetic horoscopes, cartoons and so much more elsewhere in our pages.

Stay safe—there's a light at the end of this tunnel.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

