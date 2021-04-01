Editor's Note: Now Hear This

It's been way too quiet in this town over the last year as our music venues have shut down because it's too dangerous to squeeze a bunch of people into a small enclosed space for several hours.

But as more people get vaccinated and cases decline, we are starting to see musicians return to some of our favorite stages. While we probably won't see any big acts touring until fall at the soonest, we are seeing some bars, restaurants and other venues start to host outdoor shows again. Associate editor Jeff Gardner takes the stage in this week's cover story to tell you all about it.

Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Ducey is so eager to see people packed into small spaces that he lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and other such spaces. Public health experts are urging Arizonans to continue to mask up and follow other COVID-smart practices, but Ducey's move will surely lengthen the state's outbreak. At least Ducey finally caved and stopped blocking Pima County from working with FEMA on a vaccination POD in low-income, minority neighborhoods, although we're sure he'll find a way to punish Pima County for making him look bad.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Staff reporter Christina Duran catches up on a big week of COVID news, including reaction to Ducey's decision to toss all state measure meant to slow the spread of COVID; columnist Tom Danehy says it's too early to lift those COVID restrictions; guest columnist Morgan Tucker talks about her very challenging pregnancy—and how a bill moving through the Arizona Legislature would have made it more challenging; The Skinny looks at the latest rumors of potential congressional candidates; managing editor Austin Counts finds out what the folks behind Prep + Pastry have planned for the Rincon Market space; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at another bad bill involving cannabis at the Arizona Legislature; and there's plenty more in our pages, from a profile of a WWII vet celebrating his 98th birthday to a roundup for Easter dining options to Tucson's best horoscopes and cartoons.

Sink in and enjoy this issue—but keep those masks on for a while longer!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

