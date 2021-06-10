Editor's Note: Miller's Crossing

By

Author Todd Miller, who is based here in Tucson, is a dogged border reporter. He's the guy who visits shelters in Nogales to hear the stories of migrants, who travels to conventions to learn what kind of border security programs are being sold to the government and who studies budgets to understand how your taxpayer money is being spent, often on boondoggles that don't make life any safer for U.S. citizens. He's also written extensively on how climate change is driving the migration of people around the world as their homes are washed away by storms or their farms dry up thanks to drought.

We're proud this week to bring you an excerpt from Miller's latest book, Build Bridges, Not Walls (City Lights Books), in which Miller wonders what the borders of the future will look like. Staff reporter Christina Duran speaks to Miller about his book in this week's cover package.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Duran reports from a high-school graduation ceremony for students who might have fallen through the cracks if they hadn't ended up at charter schools sponsored by Chicano Por La Causa; associate editor Jeff Gardner talks to health experts about whether you need a vaccine shot if you've already had COVID; Dave Wells of the Grand Canyon Institute digs into how Gov. Doug Ducey's proposal for a flat income tax gives away huge cuts to the highest-earning Arizonans while providing peanuts (and cut budgets) for everyone else; cinema writer Christina Fuoco-Karasinski talks with the stars of In the Heights, which is opening this week at The Loft Cinema and other local theaters; movie critic Bob Grimm scares up a review of the latest Conjuring flick; and we've got more in our pages, including a preview of Sweet Ghosts' upcoming record-release party at Hotel Congress, a breakdown of the latest cannabis news and all the cartoons, puzzles and other columns you all love so much.

Speaking of love: It's the time of the year again when we ask you to tell us what you love about this town in our annual Best of Tucson® reader poll. Visit TucsonWeekly.com to cast your vote in this year's celebration of all that's great about this burg. We're just launching the first round of voting, so any business is eligible. Voting will continue through July 12 and then we'll be back with a final round later that month. Vote now or forever hold your peace!

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

Trending

Covering Bases: Health Director: Those Who’ve Already Had COVID Should Still Get Vaccinated
Redrawing the Lines: Immigration author Todd Miller says we need to think about borders in new ways
City Week: Weekly Picks
Poor Exorcise Form: The latest Conjuring installment is a hell of a mess
Dizzying Skies: Local band Sweet Ghosts finally gets to celebrate the release of ‘An Endless Blue’
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More

Latest in Editor's Note

Editor's Note: Shelter from the storm

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Shelter from the storm

Editor's Note: Setting the Stage

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Setting the Stage

Editor's Note: Take Your Best Shot

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Take Your Best Shot

Editor's Note: Guitar Hero

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Guitar Hero
More »
More Editor's Note »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

Make Womb for Daddy

By Jim Nintzel

Make Womb for Daddy

A Real shocker

By Kathleen B. Kunz

Would solar lead to lower energy bills in the future?

Slam-Dunk Sisterhood

By Jim Nintzel

Slam-Dunk Sisterhood

Editor's Note: Be Best

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Be Best

Current Issue

June 10-16

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation