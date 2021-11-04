Editor's Note: Lights, Camera, Action

I’m a huge fan of the Loft Film Fest so I’m delighted to see it come back to our scrappy independent cinema this week. There won’t be usual conversations with guest filmmakers, but the lineup of films is truly spectacular. Check out Matt Singer’s roundup of the festival on Page 8 or dig into the 24-page festival preview in this very issue for more details, including the Loft’s COVID protocols.

And speaking of getting back to normal: Have you seen the live music scene lately? Our venues are keeping busy. This week, music contributor Linda Ray charms the Sidewinders into discussing this weekend’s reunion show at Hotel Congress, Christina Fuoco-Karasinski talks with Scott Kirkland of The Crystal Method ahead of his show at 191 Toole and XOXO columnist Xavier Omar Otero previews a long list of other shows, including Snarky Puppy, Blue Oyster Cult, XIXA and dozens more.

All that said: COVID remains stuck on a widespread plateau in our community, as staff reporter Alexandra Pere notes in this week’s Currents section. The best thing you can do to protect yourself (and others) is to get yourself vaccinated. There’s some good news on that front, as Pere reports: Booster shots are available to adults and kids from 5 to 11 will finally be able to get their shot. I know many parents will breathe sighs of relief once their kids can get the jab.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Pere also profiles an Eller student who has launched a nonprofit to reduce the stigma of menstruation in India; Cronkite News reporter Ulyesse Bex recounts Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ testimony in Washington last week, where she told lawmakers about the threats that election officials are facing from people who have bought into Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen; managing editor Jeff Gardner talks with the authors of a new Day of the Dead cookbook; movie critic Bob Grimm says Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho is spirited fun; calendar editor Emily Dieckman rounds up a whole bunch of ways to have fun this weekend; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at how Bank of America cut off an Arizona cannabis researcher; and there’s all the other usual stuff scattered around our pages.

See you at the movies!

Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor

