Editor's Note: Lend a Helping Hand

By

The holiday season of giving is upon us. So this week, we're highlighting the challenges facing Tucson's large nonprofit community, which helps Southern Arizonans in crucial and diverse ways. We hope you'll find one that deserves your support—especially since with many of them, you can get a dollar-for-dollar return on your contribution on your state taxes.

Managing editor Austin Counts looks at how you can help the Community Food Bank, which has seen skyrocketing demand as COVID has wracked the workforce; staff reporter Nicole Ludden fills you in on what's happening with the Amphi Foundation, which supports teachers and students in the Amphi School District; J. Clinton Mabie of the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona tells you about the various tax breaks that are available if you make nonprofit contributions; Kristen Merrifield, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, talks about the dire circumstances many nonprofits are facing; and we have a long list of worthy nonprofits that could use your help as the year comes to an end.

Elsewhere in the book: Staff reporter Nicole Ludden fills you in on the efforts that Tucson and Pima County are undertaking to slow the spread of COVID; Ludden also introduces you to the three incoming members of the TUSD Governing Board, who all seem skeptical that TUSD will have some kind of in-class hybrid learning in January; columnist Tom Danehy looks at the Trump campaign's increasingly desperate efforts to steal the election from Democrat Joe Biden; and our Test Department has a list of potential gifts you might consider for the medical marijuana cardholder on your list.

Stay safe and stay home as much as you can!

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

