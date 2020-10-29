Editor's Note: Just Vote, Dammit 

We've nearly made it to Election Day 2020.

You may have already voted—Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez informed us last weekend that more than a quarter million of Pima County's voters had already turned in their ballots—but if you haven't, don't drop your ballot in the mail. (You might have heard that President Donald Trump has been messing with the Post Office to slow down mail delivery.) Instead, try to drop it off as soon as you can at one of Pima County's many ballot drop-off locations around town. And if you haven't received an early ballot, you can still get one at one of those ballot drop-off locations, which will also be open as "emergency voting centers" on Saturday, Oct. 31, and Monday, Nov. 2. For a complete list of ballot drop-off sites and emergency voting centers as well as hours of operation, visit recorder.pima.gov.

If you still want to vote in person on Election Day, polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Our next edition goes to press before we find out what happens on Election Night, but we'll have lots and lots of coverage when the ballot returns start coming in, so be sure to visit TucsonWeekly.com.

In this week's edition, staff reporter Nicole Ludden fills you in on Prop 208, which would raise taxes on people earning more than $250,000 a year (or $500,000 for couple filing jointly) to boost education spending. She also looks at why the Democratic candidate for Pima County Recorder, Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, decided to pay herself a salary from her campaign funds, and tells you why Pima County is having a hard time with contact tracing. (Spoiler warning: It's because people won't answer their phones when the contact tracers call.) Managing editor Austin Counts fills us in the latest weird developments with eastside Viva Coffee, which has been battling Pima County over mask mandates. Columnist Tom Danehy shares some presidential fun facts, as well as his distaste for the Trump administration. Calendar editor Emily Dieckman is back with some ideas about how you can safely have fun out there for Halloween. Cannabis 520 columnist David Abbott looks at how marijuana growers are scrambling to comply with new testing requirements.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

