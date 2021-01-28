Editor's Note: Just Deserts

By

Gary Nabhan

You might know ethnobotanist and author Gary Paul Nabhan from his work founding Native Seeds/SEARCH, the massive seed bank that preserves all manner of indigenous plant variants to ensure future genetic diversity as corporate farming operations embrace monoculture. You might know him from his work as science director at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, or his work at the UA's Southwest Center, or his contributions to the annual Agave Festival at Hotel Congress. In short, Gary has left a big footprint in our natural world.

This week, we're proud to present an excerpt from an essay about how he discovered his love of the richness of desert flora and fauna. It's the lead essay in a new book Nabhan has edited: The Nature of Desert Nature: A Deep History of Everything that Sticks, Stinks, Stings, Sings, Swings, Springs, or Clings in Arid Landscapes. Published by UA Press, the book features work by more than two-dozen writers and illustrators such as Francisco Cantú, Alison Hawthorne Deming, Ofelia Zepeda and Paul Mirocha. Pick it up and see our desert from new perspectives.

Speaking of plants: People were lining up for hours last weekend along Grant Road when midtown's Harvest became the first dispensary to start selling recreational marijuana to adults over 21. Harvest has cornered the market for a while, as other dispensaries are still preparing to expand from selling only to people with medical cards to opening their doors to the general public, although local indie favorite Desert Bloom was expected to start selling to the recreational market by the end of this week. Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott explains what's next on Page 17.

Elsewhere in the book: Staff reporter Nicole Ludden keeps you apprised about how the vaccine rollout is coming along; The Skinny looks at the Arizona Republican Party's continued descent into madness; arts writer Margaret Regan paints a picture of TMA's new show featuring work by members of the Wyeth family; and, in our guest commentary spot, we have a statement from the Werewolf Party regarding Werewolf Derangement Syndrome. You'll also find comics, puzzles, horoscopes and some advice sprinkled throughout the book.

Stay safe and we'll see you next week!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about the latest on the outbreak and other news at 8:30 Wednesday mornings on The Frank Show on KLPX, 91.1 FM.

Trending

The Skinny: Oddball Oro Valley lawmaker abandons Twitter, embraces honey badger as spirit totem on something called Gab
Excerpt from The Nature of Desert Nature: A Deep History of Everything that Sticks, Stinks, Stings, Sings, Swings, Springs, or Clings in Arid Landscapes
Tucson Salvage: Portrait of the old moccasin seller
Barking Mad: A Statement from The Werewolf Party On Werewolf Derangement Syndrome
Flowering Market: Recreational Cannabis Sales Begin Weeks Sooner Than Expected
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More

More by Jim Nintzel

The Skinny: Oddball Oro Valley lawmaker abandons Twitter, embraces honey badger as spirit totem on something called Gab

By Jim Nintzel

Mark Finchem

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 27: Pima County awaits more vaccine from state; Hospitals see slight decrease in patients but Arizona still has nation's highest transmission rate; 195 new deaths today pushes total toll past 12,500

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 27: Pima County awaits more vaccine from state; Hospitals see slight decrease in patients but Arizona still has nation's highest transmission rate; 195 new deaths today pushes total toll past 12,500

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 26: Pima County Awaits More Vaccine Supply; Hospitals See Slight Decrease in Patients but Pressure Remains High; 209 New Deaths Today Brings Total Toll to Nearly 12,500

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 26: Pima County Awaits More Vaccine Supply; Hospitals See Slight Decrease in Patients but Pressure Remains High; 209 New Deaths Today Brings Total Toll to Nearly 12,500

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Jan. 25: Hospitals See Slight Decrease in Patients but Pressure Remains High; Marana Returning to Hybrid Instruction Today; Amphi Delays Classroom Return to Feb. 15

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Jan. 25: Hospitals See Slight Decrease in Patients but Pressure Remains High; Marana Returning to Hybrid Instruction Today; Amphi Delays Classroom Return to Feb. 15
More »

Latest in Editor's Note

Editor's Note: A New Day

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: A New Day

Editor's Note: What They Left Behind

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: What They Left Behind

Editor's Note: 10 years later

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: 10 years later

Editor's Note: Wrapping Up the Year From Hell

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Wrapping Up the Year From Hell
More »
More Editor's Note »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

By David Safier

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

By David Safier

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

Make Womb for Daddy

By Jim Nintzel

Make Womb for Daddy

A Real shocker

By Kathleen B. Kunz

Would solar lead to lower energy bills in the future?

Current Issue

Jan 28 - Feb 03

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation