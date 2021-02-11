Editor's Note: Just Brew It

By

With this pandemic with us for nearly a year now, who couldn't use a cold beer? Unfortunately, fear of spreading COVID-19 has taken its toll on brewery tasting rooms (as well as restaurants where craft beers are sold), so it's been a tough year for local breweries. More people are drinking at home instead of going out and small-batch breweries don't always have the resources to can or bottle beer.

Ahead of Arizona Beer Week, managing editor Austin Counts takes a deep dive into what's happening with local breweries in this week's cover story. Counts taps into Rebuild the Guild, a new American IPA being crafted by multiple breweries (sometimes with their own twist) in support of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild; examines the challenges facing the breweries as they have fewer customers and an aluminum shortage that limits how much they able to expand their canning operations; and introduces you to the new management at Borderlands Brewing Company. We'll have more on the local activities for Beer Week in our next edition, but let's all raise a glass to the small guys who are brewing their best in the face of the pandemic.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Nicole Ludden brings us the good news that COVID cases are on the decline from their second wave peak and the bad news that the virus remains widespread and the state has reduced the number of vaccine doses it is sending to Pima County; The Skinny looks at how this year's City Council races are shaping up (assuming we have City Council races this year); Columnist Brian Smith brings us a Tucson Salvage love story for Valentine's Day; arts writer Margaret Regan reviews a new book about Rancho Linda Vista, the longtime arts colony up in the Oracle area; and Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott examines how cannabis testing seems to have fallen by the wayside just as adult rec sales are starting. Plus, there are other tidbits, cartoons, puzzles, horoscopes, a sex column and so much more in our pages.

Stay safe out there!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about the latest on the outbreak and other news at 8:30 Wednesday mornings on The Frank Show on KLPX, 91.1 FM.

Trending

In Wake of Recreational Sales Kickoff, Cannabis Industry Faces Off Over Testing
A New Book Tells the History of Artist Colony Rancho Linda Vista
Tucson Craft Brewers Look for Hope in Pandemic's Aluminum Lining, But Shortages Present Challenges
The Skinny: Mayor Romero Sets March 1 Meeting to Replace Councilman Durham; Plus, Will We Have a City Council Election This Year?
Big changes at Borderlands Brewing Propel the Once-Struggling Company to One of S. Arizona's Top Beer Producers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More

Latest in Editor's Note

Editor's Note: Green Grass and High Tide

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Green Grass and High Tide

Editor's Note: Just Deserts

By Jim Nintzel

Gary Nabhan

Editor's Note: A New Day

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: A New Day

Editor's Note: What They Left Behind

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: What They Left Behind
More »
More Editor's Note »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

By David Safier

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

By David Safier

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

Make Womb for Daddy

By Jim Nintzel

Make Womb for Daddy

A Real shocker

By Kathleen B. Kunz

Would solar lead to lower energy bills in the future?

Current Issue

February 11-17

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation