Editor’s note: It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like COVID…

Tucson, we have a problem.

The novel coronavirus is widespread and our local hospitals are overrun with patients. We are experiencing the worst stage of the pandemic as we break the records set during the summer.

It's so bad that local health officials are asking us to cancel big holiday parties for Christmas, New Year's Eve and whatever else you might be celebrating as 2020 comes to an end. Staff reporter Nicole Ludden explains what's going on and fills you in on the arrival of the first doses of the vaccine in this week's edition.

Please remain home as much as possible, wear a mask when you go out among other people and stay safe.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith spends some time at the Humane Society's Pawsh store ahead of the holidays; columnist Tom Danehy bids farewell to UA Football Coach Kevin Sumlin, who was canned after that horrific 70-7 loss to ASU over the weekend; managing editor Austin Counts finds out how some members of the biz community feel about new COVID restrictions from the City of Tucson and Pima County; The Skinny looks at the Arizona Republican Party's delusional efforts to overturn the election in favor of Big Loser Donald Trump; arts writer Margaret Regan steps up to tell how two local dance companies are finding ways to present a seasonal favorite, The Nutcracker; calendar editor Emily Dieckman shares a last-minute, mostly virtual, local gift guide; Cannabis 520 columnist David Abbott fills you in on what you need to know about the state's upcoming recreational weed program; and there's plenty more in our pages.

A final note: You'll find two solutions to the crossword puzzle in this edition. We have last week's solutions and this week's solutions. That's because, moving forward, we're gonna put the crossword and its answers in the same edition. Sure, it will make it easier to cheat, but you won't have to hang onto your Tucson Weekly for seven days to find out if you got the right answer.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about the latest on the outbreak and other news at 8:30 Wednesday mornings on The Frank Show on KLPX, 91.1 FM.