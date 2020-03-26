Editor’s Note: Here to Help and Inform 

As the confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise across the state, there's a lot of uncertainty out there. You probably have some questions: What should I do with my kids while school is out? Is there any place I can get a loan to keep my business afloat? Where can I look for work now that I've been laid off? Where can I find food if I can't afford to buy it?

The Weekly staff has packed this issue with resources. First, know the symptoms of COVID-19, which typically occur two to 14 days after exposure. They include fever, cough and shortness of breath. But remember that some cases of the virus are entirely asymptomatic. Avoid infection by keeping at least six feet away from other people, washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary trips and not touching your face. COVID-19 can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and on stainless steel and plastic surfaces up to three days. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, call your healthcare provider for medical advice. According to the CDC, people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Stay at home and avoid public transportation, but stay in touch with your doctor. If you do leave your home, wear a facemask and clean your hands often. If you develop more severe symptoms (persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, bluish lips) get medical attention immediately.

Staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz tells you where you can feed your kids for free while school is out. Staff reporter Austin Counts looks at some childcare options now that schools are closed at least through April 10 (and not to be pessimistic, but I don't think they'll reopen in any real capacity before August). Calendar editor Emily Dieckman has turned over City Week to a whole bunch of leads about when seniors should shop, where to find free supplemental groceries if you're struggling, how to keep your kids busy with educational programs while you're at home and what you can do if you've lost a job or your business is in urgent need of financial assistance.

We've got a lot more happening online at TucsonWeekly.com, where you can follow the latest news, check out a growing directory of restaurants that could really use your help, find regular updates about the spread of the virus and much more.

Stay safe, wash your hands and hug your loved ones if you can.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor