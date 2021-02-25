Editor's Note: Hello and Goodbye Again

By

bigstock-cannabis-herb-cookies-with-ca-242913796.jpg

It's with a heavy heart that I announce that staff reporter Nicole Ludden, who has been doing outstanding work covering COVID-19 and a wide variety of other stories for us since September of last year, is leaving the Weekly to seek new adventures. Nicole is one of the very best young reporters it's ever been my pleasure to work with and I'm gonna miss reading her work in our pages a lot, but I wish her the best in her next endeavors.

I'm excited to say that we have a new staff reporter coming on this week. Nogales native Christina Duran recently graduated from the University of Arizona with a double major in journalism and political science. She tells me she was first inspired to become a journalist while watching CNN's Christiane Amanpour reporting from war-torn countries.

"My whole life I straddled two worlds that melded together," Christina says. "In turn, I saw how Latin Americans or Mexicans were portrayed on the news and I didn't like it. I wanted people to know the faces and the stories of those they judged based on where they come from, their socio-economic status or the way they look. To me, those were my people. On the most basic level, I value the human story."

We can't wait to see the stories Christina will be bringing our way.

On her way out, Nicole brings us a look at state Rep. Mark Finchem's efforts to spread disinformation about the 2020 election, including spearheading a December meeting in Phoenix with Rudy Giuliani et al to raise doubts about Arizona's election results and an appearance at the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Nicole also rounds up the latest on COVID-19; managing editor Austin Counts introduces us to Slobby Robby, the nostalgia merchant of Fourth Avenue; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith takes a stroll around a northside Tucson neighborhood; associate editor Jeff Gardner gives a listen to a new album by David Huckfelt, who tapped the likes of Howe Gelb, Gabriel Sullivan and Billy Sedlmayr to play during sessions at Tucson's Dust & Stone Recording Studios; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott rounds up the latest cannabis; and, of course, we have the usual cartoons, horoscopes and other diversions to keep you entertained as you flip through our pages.

A final note: Voting is now underway in our 2021 Cannabis Bowl. Vote for your favorite strains, edibles, concentrates and more at TucsonWeekly.com through March 28. We'll bring you the results in our annual 420 issue, hitting streets on April 15.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about the latest on the outbreak and other news at 8:30 Wednesday mornings on The Frank Show on KLPX, 91.1 FM.

Trending

American DNA: Tucson Museum of Art Spotlights Willie Bonner During Black History Month
Tucson Salvage: Quick Tripping Into Tin Men, Rusted Axles and Weathered Rocking Horses
Native Americana: David Huckfelt Deconstructs the 'Cowboys and Indians' Mythos On Room Enough, Time Enough
Lobby Hobby: Arizona NORML Goes to Phoenix (To Advocate for Good Marijuana Bills)
Claytoonz: Conspiracy Tiger
Top Stories
Advertisement:

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More

More by Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 24: FDA Says Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Ready for Emergency Use; Rate of New Cases Continues to Slow; Vaccine Limited but Here’s How To Set Up Appointments, COVID Tests

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 24: FDA Says Johnson &amp; Johnson Vaccine Ready for Emergency Use; Rate of New Cases Continues to Slow; Vaccine Limited but Here’s How To Set Up Appointments, COVID Tests

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 23: Rate of new cases continues to slow; UA allowing more classes; Vaccine supplies limited but here’s how to set up appointments, COVID tests

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 23: Rate of new cases continues to slow; UA allowing more classes; Vaccine supplies limited but here’s how to set up appointments, COVID tests

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Feb. 22: Nation’s death toll surpasses 500K, state deaths top 15,500; After vaccine shortage forces cancelations, Pima County expects 33K doses this week; How to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Feb. 22: Nation’s death toll surpasses 500K, state deaths top 15,500; After vaccine shortage forces cancelations, Pima County expects 33K doses this week; How to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, Feb. 19: Pima County may stop testing after state says it won’t pay; State opens vaccine site at UA, cuts county allotment again; Weather delays vaccine delivery, appointments being canceled

By Jim Nintzel

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, Feb. 19: Pima County may stop testing after state says it won’t pay; State opens vaccine site at UA, cuts county allotment again; Weather delays vaccine delivery, appointments being canceled
More »

Latest in Editor's Note

Editor's Note: Creative Class

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Creative Class

Editor's Note: Just Brew It

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Just Brew It

Editor's Note: Green Grass and High Tide

By Jim Nintzel

Editor's Note: Green Grass and High Tide

Editor's Note: Just Deserts

By Jim Nintzel

Gary Nabhan
More »
More Editor's Note »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

By David Safier

T.H.R.E.A.T. Watch: Ducey Descends To the Depths Of Trumpism

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

By David Safier

The Star's Creative Headline Writing Team Was Hard At Work In Tuesday's Print Edition

Make Womb for Daddy

By Jim Nintzel

Make Womb for Daddy

A Real shocker

By Kathleen B. Kunz

Would solar lead to lower energy bills in the future?

Current Issue

Feb 25 - Mar 03

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation