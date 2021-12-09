Editor's Note: Hearts Will Be Glowing

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and if the spirit of generosity is alive in your heart, you might consider a donation to a local nonprofit before the end of the year. It will do your soul good—and maybe even your wallet, since there are still tax advantages to making a contribution to many local charities. In this week’s edition, we take an in-depth look at two of them, the Emerge! Center Against Domestic Violence (which is raising funds to create new shelter space) and Lead Guitar, a little-known local nonprofit that brings guitar instruction into local schools—which in turn can inspire students to care more about their academics. Plus, we have a guide to a whole bunch of local nonprofits that could use a little something in their stockings as the year draws to a close, as well as a roundup of various tax benefits that come with your contributions.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Alexandra Pere tells us that ICUs and hospital beds are filling up as Pima County’s third wave continues to build; Jeremy Duda of the Arizona Mirror draws you a picture of the ongoing efforts to create Arizona’s new political map; managing editor Jeff Gardner flips through the pages of a new book exploring the history of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum; arts writer Margaret Regan fills you in on the upcoming Nutcracker shows, as well as some other seasonal dance performances; music writer Christina Fuoco-Karasinkski introduces you to Taylor Upsahl ahead of her upcoming show at Club Congress; XOXO columnist Xavier Omar Otero tells you about all the other live music happening this week;

Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott examines the latest twists and turns in the state’s effort to auction “social equity” licenses for new cannabis dispensaries; and there’s all the rest of the usual stuff in the book, from comics to advice columns. Enjoy!





Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor

