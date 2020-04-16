Editor's Note: Happy 4/20 

You may have noticed the Weekly has gotten a bit thinner these days as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. While our print edition has lost some weight, our news team is bringing you more stories than ever online at TucsonWeekly.com. In fact, because we don't have nearly enough room for all the stories that we're posting each day, we've launched a new roundup of many of the key stories we bring you during the week. You'll find it on Page 4, but visit the website for breaking news and feature stories about how Tucson is contending with the 'rona.

The outbreak has been devastating to our local economy, but there are some sectors that are holding up OK. That includes our friends at medical marijuana dispensaries, who have seen a rush as patients stock up on medicine out of fear of a supply chain breakdown or just a reluctance to shop more than necessary, given our stay-at-home orders. As staff reporter Austin Counts writes this week, business has slowed a bit and dispensaries have made changes to adjust to the outbreak, but with 4/20 on the horizon, most of them are offering deals of some kind or another.

Our 4/20 edition also includes the results of our Cannabis Bowl, a look at how THC Wellness creates its high-potency tinctures and some reviews of various medicinal products.

Elsewhere in the issue, staff reporter Kathleen Kunz tells you about the help that's out there if you've lost your job—and warns you that you may have to jump through some hoops to get it; columnist Tom Danehy looks at how Donald Trump is doing as a wartime president; associate editor Jeff Gardner alerts artists of some new grants that are available; production manager David Abbott shares his stay-at-home playlist; and we still have Rob Brezney's insightful horoscope, Dan Savage's smutty sex column, all of our cartoonists and our crossword puzzle.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

