Editor's Note: Guitar Hero

Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith takes center stage this week with his cover story on Bob Meighan, a pioneering Tucson musician who just missed striking it big. Meighan, who has been battling by Lou Gehrig's disease for decades, recounts his career on and off stage over the decades. As usual, Brian brings a lot of heart to the profile. Dig into it and enjoy.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Staff reporter Christina Duran catches up with the latest COVID news as Pima County rolls out mobile clinics in an effort to improve vaccination rates; calendar editor Emily Dieckman delivers a collection of pandemic-safe events for you to enjoy, including the much-anticipated reopening of the Loft Cinema; arts writer Margaret Regan threads her way through MOCA's new exhibit made of T-shirts; associate editor Jeff Gardner lends an ear to a new album from Sharkk Heartt, aka Lara Ruggles; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott grinds a few nuggets of national news; and there's helpful advice from sex columnist Dan Savage, a forecast of what the future holds in Free Will Astrology, Tucson's best comics and more.

A final bit of news: This week, we say goodbye to managing editor Austin Counts, who decided to step down last week as he pursues new adventures. Austin covered government, food, drink, music and more in the time he was with us and we wish him the best as he follows his bliss.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Jim Nintzel talk about all things Tucson Weekly at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings on The World-Famous Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM.

Jim Nintzel

