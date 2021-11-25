Editor's Note: Gratitude

At a time of the year when we express our gratitude, I have a long list of thanks. I’m thankful for the gang here at Tucson Weekly, who continue to ship out an edition to the press every week, no matter what curveballs come our way. (Unexpectedly early deadlines were the hurdle we cleared this week.) I love reading our contributors’ articles and feel blessed to work with such a great team in the production, management and sales departments here at the office. And I’m deeply grateful for the advertisers who continue to make it possible to get this paper out.

I’m especially thankful for COVID-19 vaccine. My 8-year-old daughter, who has dodged the bug even though classmates have tested positive twice in recent months, got her first shot last week. (I credit masks for keeping viral particles low in the classroom.) If you’re on the fence about getting the jab or your booster, do it. The life you save may be your own.

I’m also thankful that so many of our local restaurants continue to weather the COVID storm. If it weren’t for the vaccine, the Weekly wouldn’t be running cover stories like this week’s roundup of places to enjoy a holiday cocktail or meal. But the miracle of modern science does allow us to gather again, although it’s probably smart to do it outside when possible and remain masked up when out in public.

Despite the vaccine, the local COVID situation is spiraling out of control again. We are seeing more breakthrough cases as well as more people—mostly the unvaccinated—in the hospital. Staff reporter Alex Pere fills you in on the unhappy latest in this week’s Currents section.

Elsewhere in the book this week: The Skinny looks at how a sore loser in this year’s City Council races is alleging—what else?—that the election was rigged, as well as a win in the battle to stop Gov. Doug Ducey’s giant tax giveaway to Arizona’s wealthiest residents; managing editor Jeff Gardner celebrates big anniversaries for the local distillers at Whiskey del Bac and the local brewers at Pueblo Vida; calendar editor Emily Dieckman recommends a few things to do this week; arts writer Margaret Regan gets hip to Hamilton; Reel Indie columnist Matt Singer gives you a heads up on some cinema you might otherwise overlook; XOXO columnist Xavier Otero tells you where you can rock this week; Jerod MacDonald-Evoy of the Arizona Mirror teases out the BS involved in the upcoming lottery of “social equity” licenses for cannabis dispensaries; and there are cartoons, puzzles, horoscopes, sex advice and more in our pages.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor