Editor's Note: Gimme Shelter 

It took longer than it should have, but Gov. Doug Ducey finally narrowed his list of businesses that were allowed to remain open under his statewide stay-at-home order. That means you can't get a haircut or a tattoo for a while, or at least not a professional one. (Go ahead and cut your own hair if you want, but avoid doing a homemade tattoo.) You can't go swimming in a communal pool and you can't take your kids to the playground. In short, there's less and less to do outside your house, but given that we shouldn't be out and about while we're flattening the curve, that's probably for the best.

So how do you kill time during our days sheltering in place? In this week's issue, we have some suggestions. Associate editor Jeff Gardner looks at what the Loft Cinema is bringing to your home this week and offers some other suggestions about streaming options. Jeff also tells you about recent EP releases from Miss Olivia & The Interlopers as well as The County Line if you want to sample some new tunes from local musicians. Staff writer Austin Counts fills you in on some great delivery and take-out options and tells you how some local businesses are shifting gears to help fight the outbreak. Production manager David Abbott lets you know what kind of choices you still have if you want to spend time in the great outdoors. Calendar editor Emily Dieckman turns City Week into a guide of how you can still experience some of Tucson's wonderful galleries and performances and provides some stress-releasing tips. And staff reporter Kathleen Kunz talks about the danger that those who experience domestic violence may be facing—and how they can still get help.

This is a rough time for nearly everyone. Here at the Weekly, we are interested in hearing your stories of how you are getting by during the outbreak. If you've suffered through COVID-19, if you've lost your job and are struggling to get by, if your business is on the edge, if you're struggling to teach your kid at home, if you're working in healthcare or if you have other stories to tell, send them to jimn@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

And if you value what we're doing here at Tucson Weekly, we could sure use your help to keep our journalism alive through this outbreak. Many of our advertisers have been hammered in recent weeks and because our paper is free, we depend on them to keep the ink flowing. Please consider supporting our journalists by making a contribution to our efforts at TucsonWeekly.com, where you'll find a daily feed breaking news.

Be safe and be well.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

