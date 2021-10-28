Editor's Note: Get well, Chuck

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is in rough shape. Last Saturday, Oct. 23, Huckelberry was on his bike in downtown when two vehicles collided and one them was pushed into him. Huckelberry was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical but stable condition as of our Tuesday deadline.

Huckelberry’s family released a statement on Monday asking for privacy.

“Chuck was riding his bike with friends Saturday morning,” the statement read. “He’s an experienced and avid rider and he was doing everything right: Helmet, gloves, colorful ‘Loop’ jersey, no earphones (ever), riding prudently and totally focused on having a fun and safe ride. But as too often happens to cyclists, bad luck prevailed. He was knocked off his bike downtown and needed prompt emergency care. The medics of Tucson Fire responded quickly and professionally, as did the Tucson Police Department. We are immensely grateful to them for the care and kindness that they provided. We also thank everyone who has respected our wish for privacy in these initial days of his treatment and recovery.”

Huckelberry, 71, is well known in these parts. He’s been county administrator since 1993 and has worked for the county since 1974, with a brief stint in the private sector in the early 1990s. He’s spearheaded the award-winning Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan, overseen the development of The Loop along our riverbanks, vastly improved the old Kino Community Hospital by partnering with Banner Health, brought our sewer system into the 21st system and much more during his time atop Pima County government. We here at Tucson Weekly wish him a swift and complete recovery from his injuries.

In our paper this week: We offer a guide to Halloween fun, including the big Howl party this Friday at Tucson Museum of Art (but be careful out there because the specter of COVID still hangs in the air); contributor Jake Dean looks at the latest BS that Donald Trump and state Rep. Mark Finchem of Oro Valley are peddling about Pima County’s 2020 election; staff reporter Alexandra Pere talks to the folks at Emerge! about their efforts to stem domestic violence; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith tells us the story of drag queen Miss Nature, aka Chris Hall; movie critic Bob Grimm enjoys a spicy Dune adaptation; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at the latest developments with the “social equity” licenses for cannabis dispensaries; and there’s plenty more in our pages, so dig in and have fun!

Jim Nintzel, Executive Editor



