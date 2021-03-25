Editor's Note: Fresh Air, Fresh Food

With more of us getting vaccinated and COVID cases in decline, we here at Tucson Weekly World Headquarters are getting out, enjoying the spring weather and returning to some of our favorite restaurant patios. Some of us haven't done anything outside of takeout for the last year, so sitting down and enjoying a meal and good company has been an absolute delight. I had a wonderful omelet last week at Hotel Congress, which is also bringing live music and special events to its welcoming plaza (while still maintaining physical distance).

This week, managing editor Austin Counts looks at 20 of our favorite patios around town. But it was so hard to narrow down the list that we want to continue featuring patios in the weeks and months to come, so send your favorites his way at austin@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

Elsewhere in the book this week: The Skinny is mystified by Gov. Doug Ducey's refusal to allow FEMA to set up a vaccination clinic in Pima County; Staff reporter Christina Duran tells us the latest on COVID, including the state's decision to throw open vaccinations to anyone aged 16 and older; Duran also takes us on a tour of a new LBGTQ+ transitional housing project; associate editor Jeff Gardner tells us about the decline of butterflies and gives a shoutout to an Oro Valley art fair presented by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance; intern Madison Beal looks at efforts to clean up the downtown stretch of the Santa Cruz River; guest contributors Mark Kimble and Damien Meyer sound a warning on voter-suppression bills at the Arizona Legislature; arts writer Margaret Regan looks at Depression-era photos on display at the Desert Art Museum; and Kate Maguire Jensen, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona, tells you why you should help out a nonprofit on Arizona Gives Day. Plus we've got more news on the cannabis market, Tucson's best sex column, horoscopes so you know what to expect in the week ahead, cartoons and more in our pages this week, so find yourself a nice outdoor patio, order your drink of choice and dig in.

And finally, the deadline to cast a ballot in this year's Cannabis Bowl is fast approaching. Vote before 11:59 p.m. this Sunday, March 28!

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

