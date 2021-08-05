Editor's Note: Four on the Floor

In this week's cover story, longtime arts writer Margaret Regan brings us a look at the Tucson Museum of Art's new show 4x4: Willie J. Bonner, Nazafarin Lotfi, Alejandro Macias and Anh-Thuy Nguyen. The exhibition is actually four solo shows featuring artists who each represent a different cultural community. Margaret was dazzled by the show and I'm eager to get back to TMA to check it out.

We're delighted to be highlighting shows like 4x4 and all the fun stuff in this week's calendar section—but we are concerned that COVID is making another comeback just as school is about to begin. It's really bad news and staff reporter Christina Duran looks at both the rising cases and how local school districts are trying to mitigate the risk in the classroom. Be careful out there and consider masking up when you're in crowded indoor spaces. The Delta variant is infecting vaccinated people with breakthrough cases; while those who have had a shot are less likely to have serious cases that require hospitalization or an ICU stay, there are a lot of kids under 12 who can't get vaccinated. Bottom line: Be careful out there. The pandemic ain't over yet.

Elsewhere in the book: Columnist Tom Danehy looks at some unusual percentages; The Skinny wonders what's wrong with Gov. Doug Ducey when it comes to encouraging people to wear masks; movie critic Bob Grimm lends an ear to an unusual musical; contributor Christina Fuoco-Karasinski introduces us to the Bayou Bandits, who are playing at The Rock this weekend; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at how much tax revenue cannabis is bringing to the state, as well as efforts to legalize and tax cannabis on the federal level; and we've got plenty more, including a look at the effort to launch Amtrak service between Tucson and Phoenix, Dan Savage's sex advice column, Tucson's finest horoscopes, puzzles, cartoons and other diversions for you to enjoy.

Voting is still underway for Best of Tucson®: Legends of the West. Cast your ballot at TucsonWeekly.com through Sept. 1.

Finally, a correction. Last week's cover story on the candidates in the Ward 6 primary race misspelled a candidate's name. The proper spelling is Andres Portela. The Weekly regrets the error. Visit TucsonWeekly.com for election results—we're going to press too early to report 'em in the paper

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

